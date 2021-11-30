Gavin Hunt: Swallows FC respond to reports of ex-Kaizer Chiefs coach's return to Soweto giants

Swallows FC have commented on reports stating that former Kaizer Chiefs head coach Gavin Hunt is the hot favourite to replace Brandon Truter at the Soweto giants.



Truter was dismissed by Amaswaiswai's management on Sunday evening after the team was defeated 3-1 by their Soweto rivals Chiefs in a PSL match which was played at Dobsonville Stadium.



Truter’s assistant Simo Dladla, goalkeeper coach Johan Abselon and analyst Kamaal Sait were all told not to report for duty with Swallows having struggled in the league this season.



Hunt, who served as the Swallows head coach between 2002 and 2007, has been placed under suspension by Chippa United since November 15 due to the team's poor run of results in the league.



Swallows chief executive officer Sipho Xulu has now disclosed that there is a long list of coaches who applied for the post and that a new head coach will be announced before the team faces Maritzburg United at Dobsonville on Saturday.



“I can’t say whether Gavin’s name is there or not. There are a lot of people who have applied,” Xulu told Sowetan.



“We got a lot of applications, some we know, others we don’t know. We have to announce it before the game against Maritzburg. Later this week, we will have a coach, whether it is interim or permanent. Every available coach will be linked with us currently.”



Xulu also revealed that the players were given a day off on Monday when asked who is currently in charge of the team's training sessions.



“They will go through support staff when they return. What I can tell you is that we will have a coach soon, once we agree on everything,” he said.



Swallows are currently placed 16th on the league standings and they have failed to win their last 13 competitive matches including the two-legged MTN8 semi-final tie.



Hunt won the 2004 Absa Cup with Swallows and the tournament isn now known as the Nedbank Cup.