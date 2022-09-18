The tactician believes the Matsatsansa squad is light in all areas and will need further strengthening in future to start competing for silverware

SuperSport United coach Gavin Hunt feels he still needs a few more transfer windows to build a winning team despite signing seven new players.

Matsatsansa have added Siphesihle Ndlovu and Benson Shilongo to their squad, the two joining Thulani Hlatshwayo, Grant Margeman, Ricardo Goss, Thabang Sibanyoni and Patrick Maswanganyi as the club’s new recruits but Hunt believes his team is still far from the finished article and their problems cannot be solved in one window.

“We have a team that needs a few windows, you need to work at it, and you can tell me anything about football, it’s not about coaching, it’s about windows,” Hunt said as reported by iDiski Times.

“That’s what football is all about, then you can do things [challenge for silverware], so we need another window that’s for sure, then we can trade.

"We got two [Ndlovu and Shilongo] in now that will help us tremendously, but yeah that’s how it is. If you can’t do that, you have to try and get in a few here and there.

“But the squad I have now I’m happy with, young ones, we have a very good group and they will go far but sometimes, they need a little bit of time.

“With the time, you can produce and they will do better, I don’t have to tell you, when I was here [the first time], how many young players were produced here? We have to think about it.”

Hunt’s comments might not go down well with a section of Matsatsansa supporters given Namibian international striker Shilongo joined the club with a huge reputation, having spent the last four years in Egypt and Israel, since leaving South Africa where he featured for the now defunct Platinum Stars.

Former Young Player of the Season Ndlovu, meanwhile, signed a one-year deal from Orlando Pirates after struggling to get some playing time with the Buccaneers

The two featured in SuperSport’s 2-1 loss to Kaizer Chiefs in a PSL match on Saturday, the club’s third loss of the season, which ended their three-match winning run. Hunt feels the duo still needs time to get their fitness levels up to scratch.

“When you get in players last minute it’s going to happen, isn’t it? You go anywhere in the world and get a player now, he’s not going to be in any condition because of the situation,” he added.

“We have to try and make them fitter. I didn’t really want to play him [Ndlovu] but we stuck him in because we’re short there [in midfield], sometimes we’re playing a full-back there but we’re fine, we’ll be okay.”

SuperSport are seventh on the table with 11 points, eight behind leaders Mamelodi Sundowns after winning three, losing as many and drawing two matches.