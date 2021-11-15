Gavin Hunt: Struggling Chippa United suspend former Kaizer Chiefs coach

Chippa United have suspended head coach Gavin Hunt with immediate effect.

The Chilli Boys have confirmed in a signed statement they have put the former Kaizer Chiefs coach under “precautionary suspension” after the team’s poor run of results in the Premier Soccer League.

“Following the club having endured its worst start to the PSL of 10 [ten] matches and only one victory, the club has placed coach Gavin [Hunt] on a precautionary suspension, whilst it investigates the matter according to its internal processes,” read part of the statement from the club.

“In the absence of the head coach, Kurt Lentjies will take up a caretaker position and shall be assisted by Siyabulela Gwambi.

“Lentjies has been a stalwart for the club and following his retirement from playing ensured that he attained his coaching qualifications. His intricate knowledge of the team, players, and culture of the club should ensure that the club will be in good stead during this period.”

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE pic.twitter.com/eQP9DxscR9 — Chippa United FC (@ChippaUnitedFC) November 15, 2021

The statement continued: “We trust that these measures will be the beginning of a turnaround to the season and bring hope again to the stakeholders and fans of the pride of the Eastern Cape.”

In the last five matches in PSL, the Chilli Boys are yet to win or score a goal, as they drew 0-0 with SuperSport United; suffered 4-0 defeat against Kaizer Chiefs, drew 0-0 against Swallows, lost 1-0 against Cape Town City and drew 0-0 against Maritzburg United.

Chippa are 14th on the 16-team table with seven points from 10 matches.

Lentjies will take charge of the team for their next league match against Baroka FC at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday, November 20.

On May 28, Chiefs released Hunt from his contract after a string of poor results.

A nuggety right-back, Hunt spent almost his entire playing career with Hellenic but he was forced to retire because of an Achilles tendon injury and went straight into coaching.

Hunt's greatest success came at SuperSport United, where he won three consecutive PSL championships from 2007-08 to 2009-10. He previously managed Seven Stars, Hellenic FC, Black Leopards, and Moroka Swallows.