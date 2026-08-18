Gavin Hunt says Stellenbosch PSL opener should have been postponed after Jayden Adams passing - 'Everybody was devastated'

The South African football community was plunged into mourning in mid-July following the untimely death of Jayden Adams, who had recently returned from the FIFA World Cup.

Adams was a true product of the Stellenbosch academy, having spent over a decade with the club and rising through every junior rank before making his professional breakthrough in 2020.

Hunt’s side struggled to find their rhythm in their league curtain-raiser at the Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium, ultimately falling to a narrow defeat.

The coach noted that the timing of the fixture, coming just a week after Adams' funeral, left his players in no fit state to compete at the highest level.

While Mamelodi Sundowns saw their opening match against Marumo Gallants postponed to allow for a period of mourning, Stellenbosch were required to fulfil their fixture, a decision that Hunt believes was fundamentally unfair given the player's long-standing history with the club.

Reflecting on the emotional state of the dressing room, Hunt explained that the connection between the players and Adams was too deep to overlook.

"Thought the first game should have been called off, because of Jayden Adams. He was at the club for 12 years," Hunt told the media.

"He’s been there [Sundowns] for one year. They got their game called off. We should have had our game called off.

"Everybody was like shocked; Devin [Titus] was devastated.

“And maybe we should have had the game called off but we went ahead and played, and we weren’t ready for that first game, even though we were very, very unfortunate," he said.

The veteran coach was adamant that his team was not mentally prepared for the challenge posed by AmaZulu, despite their best efforts to remain professional.

Hunt believes the league should have shown more empathy toward the club that raised Adams from a young age.

Despite the difficult start to the campaign, the current break in the league schedule to accommodate the MTN8 semi finals, offers a chance for the team to regroup and find their focus.

Looking ahead, Hunt is hoping to turn the corner and return to the relentless pace of domestic football that he usually thrives on.

"But I love to play two games a week, three games a week. You know, but this week now can give us just a little bit of time to train and [work on things]," the former Kaizer Chiefs manager concluded.

With the initial shock beginning to subside, the focus now shifts back to the pitch as Stellenbosch look to honour their former teammate's memory through their performances in the Betway Premiership.



