SuperSport United coach Gavin Hunt insists he is at the Premier Soccer League club to deliver as opposed to the thinking of his doubters.

Hunt returned to SuperSport this season

Won three PLS titles in his first stint

Answered his doubters with recent good results

WHAT HAPPENED: Hunt's critics questioned his return to SuperSport after he was axed at his previous clubs Kaizer Chiefs and Chippa United.

They felt the tactician might not have the impact he had at Matsatsantsa in the first stint between 2007 and 2013.

Hunt also insisted he is not at the club for money and is excited with the developments so far.

WHAT HE SAID: "I know the person I am and what I come from and where we’ve been and what we’ve done. I’d love to know the people that said that," Hunt said as quoted by iDiski Times.

"I mean, is it the guy who’s an accountant or the guy who’s a plumber, does he know the game? So ja… you just take it one day at a time, and you try to improve the team and try to improve the squad and there’s no lack of desire and heart, that’s for sure.

"Did I come back here for money? No, that’s not for sure. That’s for sure not. But you do it for football reasons. Because I’m excited about what I see here."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Hunt returned to SuperSport United at the start of the ongoing campaign.

In his first stint, he helped the team win three PSL titles and he won as many Coach of the Year Awards.

Currently, the team is in the race for the Caf Champions League spot; they are third on the table with 28 points, two more than Richards Bay who are second.

IN TWO PICTURES:

SuperSport United

Backpagepix

WHAT NEXT: SuperSport and Hunt will hope to claim maximum points when they play Swallows.