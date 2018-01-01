Gavin Hunt not satisfied despite Bidvest Wits moving three points clear of Orlando Pirates

The Students mentor believes his side should have put the Chilli Boys to the sword as they ended 2018 on a high

Bidvest Wits may have moved three points clear of Orlando Pirates at the top of the Premier Soccer League (PSL) log, but Gavin Hunt was less than pleased with his side’s performance.

The Students overcame Chippa United 2-0 in what was a rather comfortable win. Lehlohonolo Majoro and Thabang Monare were both on target as Wits ended the year on top of the leaderboard.

However, this did not stop their head coach lashing out at his players for what he saw as a failure to execute upfront.

Wits were guilty of missing several clear-cut chances, and the 54-year-old is wary that their wastefulness in front of goal could come back to bite them as the league title race hots up.

"We have to do better in the final third of the pitch," Hunt was quoted as saying by Sport24.

"The title race is close this season and could be decided by goal difference - we should have won by five or six goals tonight [Friday]," he concluded.

Meanwhile, the victory was Wits’ ninth of the campaign, leaving them on 30 points after 15 games.

Wits though may have opened up a lead on their Johannesburg rivals Pirates, but they still need to be wary of the chasing pack - none more so than Mamelodi Sundowns, who have three games in hand due to the strain that Caf Champions League football has had on them over recent months.

Nonetheless, Wits will hope to use the midseason break to iron out all their mistakes as next up for them is a trip to Bethlehem to take on Free State Stars on January 5, before just a few days later they host Kaizer Chiefs in what will be a highly anticipated showdown.