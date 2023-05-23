Gavin Hunt lauds revived Thulani Hlatshwayo, hints at restoring former Bafana Bafana central pairing at SuperSport United

Gavin Hunt is entertaining the possibility of bringing Buhle Mkhwanazi back to SuperSport United to reunite with Thulani Hlatshwayo.

WHAT HAPPENED: SuperSport United held their end-of-the-season awards on Monday night and one player who came out on top is former Orlando Pirates flop Thulani Hlatshwayo. "Tyson", as he is popularly known, was named the Player of the Season and his coach, Gavin Hunt, was pleased that his gamble with Hlatshwayo paid off.

The duo spent several years at Bidvest Wits where they won the Premier Soccer League title and MTN8, and after Wits were sold to Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila, "Tyson" joined the Buccaneers, but had a time to forget. He was horribly out of form, to the point that he lost his place at Bafana Bafana where he was the skipper.

WHAT WAS SAID: However, Hunt rates the 33-year-old as one of the best central defenders in the country and believes "Tyson" will get better.

"Everybody told me that Hlatshwayo is done. The central defenders in the world are between 34 and 37 and he has achieved a lot with me personally. I knew that if I get to play him to his strengths, he can achieve a lot," Hunt told members of the media at the awards ceremony," Hunt said.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Hunt hinted that he might have to re-sign ex-Wits and Bafana defender Buhle Mkhwanazi as he looks to fill the void left by the Kaizer Chiefs-bound Thatayaone Ditlhokwe.

"I think this season he (Hlatshwayo) missed a lot in terms of scoring but maybe the service was not too good. But what he has done for us this season... he has given us what I know he can give and he can only get better, and maybe we need to get Buhle back as well and have a real combination.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mkhwanazi has been without a club since his departure from Matsatsantsa A Pitori, where he spent one season in the 2021/22 campaign. However, he did not feature much towards the end of his contract as he refused to take a Covid-19 vaccination jab as it was compulsory for all players, technical teams and staff members.

It remains to be seen whether SuperSport's top brass would be keen to bring Mkhwanazi back as Hunt would clearly love to revive the central pairing that won him the league at Wits and starred at Bafana.

WHAT'S NEXT: Hunt will now move swiftly to secure a few new players as he has whispered to reporters that he already has two new players on their way and the club will make announcements soon.