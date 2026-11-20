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Stellenbosch's head coach is preparing his side for a massive showdown against the Buccaneers in the Knockout Cup semi-final. The veteran tactician believes that while the Soweto giants have rediscovered their identity, the unpredictable nature of cup football leaves the door open for an upset.

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Returning to a winning identity

Stellenbosch coach Gavin Hunt has offered a glowing assessment of Orlando Pirates ahead of their highly anticipated cup clash this weekend.

Speaking on the evolution of the Soweto giants, Hunt suggested that their recent success is no accident, but rather the result of a deliberate strategy to return to their roots.

“They’re a good side. They’ve gone back to a good DNA with their strengths, huge pace, the wingers and things like that. So, yeah, they’ve got a good side,” the Stellies mentor told the media.

The Durban factor

The semi-final showdown is scheduled to take place at the iconic Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.

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Reflecting on his past experiences against the club, Hunt acknowledged the atmosphere that his players will need to withstand.

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“I’ve been in many, many games with them, semi-finals and finals. Obviously the crowd, that’s the first thing. They’ve got a big support base, especially in Durban as well. But I’m not sure the crowd would have been big here as well. That’s certainly the first factor,” Hunt explained.

Belief in a cup upset

Despite acknowledging the strength of the opposition, Hunt remains optimistic about his team's chances of reaching the final. He pointed out that Stellenbosch have often been on the wrong side of luck when facing Pirates in previous encounters, citing controversial decisions that have gone against his team in the past.

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The coach believes that the financial investment Pirates have made in their squad has paid dividends, but he insists that matches are not won on paper or through market value.

“They’ve had a good few seasons now. They’ve really invested in their team, and the rewards have been there for them. But, you know, in cup games, anything can happen. We’ll give a good account of ourselves, that’s for sure,” Hunt concluded.