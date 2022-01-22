Gavin Hunt: Former Kaizer Chiefs coach off to Manchester City

Former Kaizer Chiefs head coach Gavin Hunt has revealed that he will join reigning Premier League champions Manchester City for two weeks.



The accomplished tactician is currently jobless having officially parted ways with Chippa United last month after being under “precautionary suspension.”



Hunt has now disclosed he has received an invitation from Pep Guardiola's City and he is set to travel to England after the ongoing 2021 Africa Cup of Nations finals.



The four-time PSL title-winning coach is currently working as an Afcon match analyst for SuperSport TV and the tournament will end on February 6.



When speaking to Daily Sun, Hunt said: "I will attend their training sessions and matches and hopefully learn as much as I can when I get there.



“I will check out the environment and see if there are opportunities. I got an invitation from a friend, who works at the club.



“For now, I am enjoying my role as an analyst at SuperSport, but I am available to take on new job offers.”



Having served as Chippa coach for only six months, Hunt stated that one thing he has learned from working in the South African football industry is that he is too 'honest'.



“Maybe I am too honest. Maybe I talk too much and am too opinionated, and club bosses dislike honesty in coaches. I lost my coaching job because of that," he continued.



“But I will never change my principle for anyone else. I will stick to what I believe in.”



Hunt, who has also coached Hellenic, SuperSport United, Swallows FC, Black Leopards and Bidvest Wits in the PSL, has availed himself for the next challenge.



“In SA, it’s about who you know and not about your coaching experience and qualifications. I am ready for my next coaching challenge. I had good jobs and believe they will come again," he added.



"I am still looking, and nothing is available at the moment. I am willing to take any job that comes my way.”