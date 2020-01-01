Gavin Hunt: Former Bidvest Wits coach on Kaizer Chiefs vacancy

The accomplished tactician is not short of admirers after leaving the Clever Boys where he enjoyed some success

Former head coach Gavin Hunt says he is waiting for to make contact with him regarding the Amakhosi coaching job.

This comes after the Soweto giants dismissed German coach Ernst Middendorp on Wednesday after Amakhosi narrowly missed out on the 2019/20 title which was won by .

Hunt, who is one of the most decorated South African coaches, is a free agent after parting ways with Wits after the club's top-flight status was sold to National First Division (NFD) outfit Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila.

As Goal recently reported, Chiefs are interested in Hunt and the celebrated South African coach is keen to move to Amakhosi.

However, at the moment the former SuperSport United coach claims to be in the dark regarding the next step.

“No one [from Chiefs] has spoken to me. Right now I don’t want to comment on anything,” Hunt told The Citizen.

Hunt is not short of admirers as he has had offers from the PSL and overseas and that , at one stage, also made inquiries about his availability.

However, Bucs are most likely to stick with their coach Josef Zinnbauer, who guided the team to a third-place finish in the league and they qualified for next season's Caf Confederation Cup.

Pirates are expected to give the German tactician a full season to see if he can take the club to greater heights.

It is not surprising that Hunt has been linked with the two biggest football clubs in the country as he has proved to be a winner over the years.

The 56-year-old won three league titles in a row with SuperSport between 2007 and 2010 - becoming the first coach to do so in the PSL era.

Pitso Mosimane has since emulated Hunt by leading Sundowns to three successive league trophies.

Hunt also led Wits to their first-ever league title in the 2016/17 season and he guided the team to Telkom Knockout Cup and MTN8 triumphs during his seven-year stint with the club.

The retired defender has coached a Soweto giant before, having taken charge of Moroka Swallows between 2002 and 2007.

He won the 2004 Absa Cup (Nedbank Cup) with the Dube Birds, who are back in the PSL after clinching the 2019/20 NFD title.