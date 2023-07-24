Gavin Hunt details Mamelodi Sundowns and SuperSport United's relationship: We are not not like Real Madrid or Barcelona, we sell to each other

SuperSport United head coach says there can never be parallels drawn between the local transfer window versus European.

Gavin Hunt opens up about Maseko's departure

Hunt talks about transfer relationship with rivals

SuperSport still looking to sign more players

WHAT HAPPENED: Hunt has opened up for the first time after losing Thapelo Maseko to crosstown rivals Mamelodi Sundowns as the teenager joined the Brazilians on a long term contract.

Transfer fees always go undisclosed in the Premier Soccer League but Hunt has assured everyone that Sundowns paid a fortune to lure Maseko to Chloorkop where he joins the likes of Teboho Mokoena, Ronwen Williams, Sipho Mbule, Aubrey Modiba and Grant Kekana, all whom were acquired from Matsatsantsa a Pitori.

WHAT WAS SAID: "The money SuperSport received was off the charts, what do you say, and the boy financially will be better off. One thing about coming to SuperSport, we might sign Grant Margeman and back to Sundowns. We give opportunities to players and give opportunities and life, that’s it," Hunt told members of the media.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It is unusual for rival clubs to do business in the transfer market, but Downs and The Spartans have always had a cozy relationship in the transfer market where players like Jeremy Brockie, Anthony Laffor, Reyaad Pieterse have gone to Sundowns while George Lebese, Lucky Mohomi, Bangaly Soumahoro, just to mention a few, have had stints in the opposite direction. Hunt explains the nature of the two clubs' relationship.

"It doesn’t happen anywhere in the world except in South Africa because they have the wealth, they can dominate and obviously we got players coming this way and the deal was a good deal for everybody. We got Grant now, full time, Etiosa Ighodaro on loan from Sundowns... those types of things.

"It’s very unique, knowing the Barcelona and Real Madrid or Man United to Man City, they wouldn’t sell to each other, you know what I’m trying to say. But it happens in South Africa because they have financial power, they are a fantastic football club. They have gone to that level and they can do that.

WHAT'S NEXT: SuperSport are not done in the market as they are expected to unveil a few more players in due course.