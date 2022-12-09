‘Gavin Hunt is better than all of us, myself included’ - Mosimane

Former Bafana Bafana coach Pitso Mosimane has described Gavin Hunt’s time before returning to SuperSport United as a “temporary bad patch, a hiccup.”

Hunt could not last a season at Chiefs

He also had a short stint at Chippa

Mosimane defends Hunt despite difficult stints

WHAT HAPPENED? Hunt was Chiefs coach between September 2020 and May 2021, before taking charge of 10 games as Chippa United coach last season. The two coaching stints were unsuccessful for a coach who had won Premier Soccer League titles with SuperSport at Bidvest Wits.

Mosimane says the difficult coaching spells experienced by Hunt do not make him a bad coach overnight.

WHAT MOSIMANE SAID: “I said it when Gavin Hunt was going through that small temporary bad patch that it was just a hiccup,” said Hunt as per iDiski Times.

“Good coach that won many trophies than any coach in SA now, can’t become a bad Coach overnight. Thanks Stan Matthews for understanding football. Gavin Hunt is better than all of us, myself included.

"He did not win trophies at Sundowns. He won the PSL League titles, three times at SuperSport. I only came second repeatedly. Think about it. Top coach.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: After the difficult spells at Chiefs and Chippa, Hunt is now back at SuperSport, a club he previously had huge success with. He appears to have reinvented himself at Matsatsantsa who have already established themselves as PSL title contenders. SuperSport are third on the PSL standings, seven points behind log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns.

STORY IN TWO PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR HUNT? Hunt and his men will host Marumo Gallants in a league match on December 30 as they seek to pile more pressure on Sundowns.