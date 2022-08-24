The former Bidvest Wits coach has explained the selection problems he is having due to the limited numbers in his squad

SuperSport United coach Gavin Hunt has explained how his thin squad has left him with limited options when it comes to selection.

The former Bidvest Wits and Kaizer Chiefs coach returned to SuperSport ahead of this season but he is already finding difficult to navigate the 2022-23 campaign.

Hunt left out goalkeeper Ricardo Goss in the goalless draw against Orlando Pirates on Sunday even though he was back from suspension, but the tactician says that was necessitated by the fixture pile-up, starting with Wednesday’s PSL clash against Richards Bay followed by back-to-back matches against Mamelodi Sundowns.

SuperSport visit Sundowns in the MTN8 quarter-final on Sunday before hosting the Brazilians in the league next Friday with Goss, midfielder Grant Magerman and striker Thabang Sibanyoni, who are on loan from the PSL champions, ineligible to play against their parent club.

“Obviously, we had a goalkeeping problem, now we can’t play the goalkeeper [Goss] next week. I can’t play the other one now and drop him for the next two games against Sundowns,” said Hunt as reported by SABC.

“And I can’t play another three of those players out there against Sundowns, so there’s another problem. Any other problems? You get where I’m going? We have a small squad of 23-24, so it’s a problem,” he added.

“Ja, we are short. To get a player in now is very difficult, but we have to. We need maybe another body or two, just to help us because it’s going to be [tough], especially when you’re playing like this – three games, Wednesday, Friday, Sunday.

“I don’t believe in a big squad but you also need players that you’ll find you need a little bit of versatility, we’ve got a few of those players but that also takes time on the training ground.”

Former Pirates utility player Wayde Jooste is among those who have been linked with a move to SuperSport before the transfer window closes on September 22 but Hunt remains cagey on his targets.

“It’s not the time or the place but we are looking and we will look [to try and get players],” he added.

SuperSport have had a disappointing start to the 2022-23 campaign, having not won a game in their opening four fixtures after drawing two and losing as many.

Matsatsantsa started the season with a 1-1 draw against Chippa United, following it with respective 2-1 and 2-0 defeats to AmaZulu and TS Galaxy before Sunday’s goalless draw against Pirates.