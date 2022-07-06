Gavi set to sign new Barcelona contract in fresh transfer boost at Camp Nou

The midfielder has attracted interest from Europe's top teams but looks set to commit to a fresh deal

Barcelona are confident Gavi will sign a new contract, sporting director Mateu Alemany has said.

Gavi's current contract runs until the summer of 2023 and the Camp Nou side have been in talks to tie him to a long-term deal for some time.

The 17-year-old is one of the highest-rated products to come from the club's youth academy in recent years and has caught the attention of some of the top teams in the continent.

What have Barcelona said about Gavi's future?

Barca director Alemany has suggested that the two parties are close to an agreement, however, they will not sign him to a new contract until August, when he will turn 18.

"There is a framework agreement for the renewal of Gavi, with the player and with his agent," he told reporters on Wednesday.

"The club, the player and the agent are committed to making this happen.

"We will wait until the player is 18 years old to be able to sign a contract of more than three years.

"Gavi is going to continue at Barca, 100 percent."

What do we know about Barcelona's negotiations with Gavi?

The Spain international has blossomed in the Barca first-team amid his breakthrough last season.

Gavi's current salary is €100,000 at present, which is the same as the best players from the youth academy.

His agent is demanding a huge increase, pushing the club to raise his pay to €6 million per season.

Barcelona, however, are currently not willing to go above €4m.

Gavi has not gone unnoticed by Europe's top teams, though, as Bayern Munich are interested and willing to offer a higher salary than Barcelona.

