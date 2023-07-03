Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi will meet with the South African Football Association in an attempt to end the standoff between Banyana and the FA.

Gauteng premier to meet Safa over Banyana saga

Banyana's World Cup squad refused to play against Botswana

Ellis fielded a makeshift team that lost 5-0

WHAT HAPPENED: Banyana Banyana senior players pulled off a stunt ahead of a friendly match with Botswana as they refused to play at the Tsakane Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

The reason for the boycott is because the pitch was not in good condition to host a Fifa Women's World Cup send off match as South Africa are expected to leave this week.

The match did take place, however, as head coach Desiree Ellis fielded a makeshift side which included a 13-year-old in the team that was punished 5-0 by The Mares.

Sports minister Zizi Kodwa issued a statement on Sunday suggesting that he will meet with the South African Football Players Union on Tuesday as Banyana are asking Safa to pay each player about R1-million for participating in the group stages of the World Cup.

Now, another arm of government, Gauteng premier and former Swallows FC president Lesufi says he will meet with Safa CEO, Lydia Monyepao to iron out issues surrounding Banyana ahead of their departure to Australia and New Zealand.

WHAT WAS SAID: "Everybody will go back to the negotiating table and no need for screaming and shouting and the embarrassment that we saw. They are two crucial meetings that need to be convened urgently. The first one has to deal with contracts, the CEO has committed to start that process of having those meetings," Lesufi was quoted as saying by iDiski Times.

"Secondly, there will be a meeting just to deal with the logistics of going to the World Cup and Safa has confirmed that they have organized a Costa Rica and other friendly matches would be arranged.

AND WHAT ELSE: "There will be preparations and they will attend to the issues. They are other matters of the players because they feel they need things like proper gear equipment, proper nutrition because they also have contracts with their clubs and clubs are monitoring them.

"Fourthly, the parties agreed that – go back to the negotiating table with a proper process because we didn’t want to impose ourselves."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Banyana alongside Nigeria and Zambia are the three African representatives and Ellis' side are set to kick off their campaign against Sweden on 23 July. This will be an opportunity for South Africa to redeem themselves after a forgettable showing in the previous World Cup where they lost all three of their group games and only managed to score just one goal.

WHAT'S NEXT: "The two meetings of the contract and the logistics of the World Cup will be held as soon as possible," said Lesufi.