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Lazio sit alone at the top of the table with 35 points from a possible 39 after winning away at Torino. After the match, Rino Gattuso took the chance to answer his critics on television.

"I haven't forgotten what was said at the start of the season," says the Lazio manager, as reported by Gazzetta.it. "Everyone said this team wasn't up to the task and that I was an incompetent manager. They said staying up was the only possible objective. Yet here we are. We've worked hard and developed a mentality that has allowed us to do what we're doing. But that doesn't mean we shouldn't stay humble. We're taking it one game at a time and not looking at the table."

"I'm very proud of how we played against Torino," Gattuso adds. "It wasn't an easy game. We approached it with courage and never backed off an inch. I was really pleased with the team. Important players were missing, but I was calm because I know how hard every player at my disposal works. Now we need to keep going and try to play like this every time."

Gattuso also addresses talk of the derby: "I know everyone in Rome is already starting to think about the derby, but we must focus solely on Atalanta. We have the fans back, which is wonderful, but we'll also see how the team reacts to this new situation. Sarri? It's right that he should be applauded for what he did at Lazio. I'll applaud him too."

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Davide Frattesi echoes Gattuso's words. One of the key players in Lazio's table-topping side, he says: "I've just posted the 'survival dog'. I have to do it straight away or everyone messages me. We didn't expect to be just five points from safety already in November. It's beyond our wildest expectations, especially considering the match against Mantova (in the Coppa Italia in August, ed.). We've bounced back and wins help us work well and give us enthusiasm. We don't want to stop."