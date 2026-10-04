Gattuso: "After Bosnia-Italy I did not sleep for months"

"Incidents make the difference. They are part of our world and also of our lives." That is what Gennaro Gattuso said at the Festival dello Sport in Trento when speaking about Bosnia-Italy. "I have always said it, I have to thank the lads and all the people who worked with me because they gave me everything they had. Afterwards it is only natural that it is a wound that will remain for the rest of my life," added the former Italy head coach. "But I cannot say anything.





He also spoke about Bastoni: "I thanked him, mistakes are part of the game, he certainly did not get himself sent off on purpose. The good things we did remain because, and this annoys me, it seems that only the result matters. Sometimes you also have to look at what is done and how it is done."





"Of course," he continued, "the scar will remain forever but I like to look ahead", even if "I struggled to fall asleep in the first few months, I went on long walks to tire myself out and manage to close my eyes."