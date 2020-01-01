Gaston Sirino: Outside forces are messing with Mamelodi Sundowns winger's mind - Singh

As the Brazilians prepare to tackle the Eastern Cape side, news about the Uruguayan’s possible departure has headlined the run-up to the match

are “disappointed” after winger Gaston Sirino made a transfer request through the media in news that captured more attention ahead of their hosting of Stellenbosch on Saturday.

The 29-year-old has been strongly linked with a possible move to African champions where he is said to be keen to reunite with his former Downs coach Pitso Mosimane.

After the player told the media that he wants out of Sundowns, club general manager Yogesh Singh was left angry and has threatened disciplinary action against the player.

“We are disappointed with the manner in which Gaston has conducted himself by going to the media,” said Singh as per Sowetan Live.

“We don’t think that he is doing this thing on his own. He is being coached by outside forces who are messing up his mind. Rules in the club apply to every single player, they are clearly stated in the player's contract.

"Making negative statements in the media that could bring the club into disrepute will never be tolerated and consequences will follow. He has just signed a new five-year contract this past July and still has four years and seven months left.”

With Sundowns readying for their fifth match of the season, Sirino is yet to make a single league appearance in this campaign after getting injured in their MTN8 quarter-final match against Bloemfontein .

The Uruguayan was said to be nearing full fitness a few weeks ago but his continued stay on the sidelines has fuelled speculation that he could be refusing to play in protest of Downs’ unwillingness to let him go.

News about his possible departure have grabbed more prominence than Saturday’s match against Stellenbosch.

While his absence has not much been felt, there has been much anticipation to see how he can add more firepower to Sundowns' attacking combination of Themba Zwane, Peter Shalulile and Kermit Erasmus.