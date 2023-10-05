Gaston Sirino: Hugo Broos opens up on possible Bafana Bafana call-up for Mamelodi Sundowns star

Coach Hugo Broos has commented on whether he will include Mamelodi Sundowns playmaker Gaston Sirino in the Bafana Bafana squad for future engagements.

Sirino is eligible to play for Bafana

Broos has not yet given him a chance

Belgina comments on the same

TELL ME MORE: Sirino is one of the quality and experienced players in the Sundowns squad having played in the South African top tier consistently for the last six seasons.

Some stakeholders feel that the South American can add quality to the national team if given an opportunity by the technical bench.

Sirino himself is open to playing for Bafana and Broos commented on the possibility of giving the Brazilian a chance.

WHAT HE SAID: "Sirino is 32, which means in two years he will be 34," Broos responded when asked why he did not include the Uruguayan-born playmaker in his latest Bafana team.

"I don't think it is a good idea [to include him in the Bafana Bafana squad] because maybe you can have him for [2023] Afcon, then you have to look for another player; because will he be as good as he is now in 2026? I don't know, we will see.

"I rather prefer to work with younger players knowing that I can have a period of 4-5 years counting on him and I don't have to worry about his age."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Sirino has been a key player for Mamelodi Sundowns since 2017/18, and is eligible to represent the country in international assignments.

This season, however, the 32-year-old has been making headlines but on the off-the-pitch matters. He has been linked with a move away from the Brazilians.

Considering his impact and experience in South African football, Broos might be tempted to include the player in his squad for the biggest competition on the continent.

WHAT NEXT: Sirino is currently training alone after his failed move to UAE giants Al Wahda where he would have reunited with former Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane.

After the closure of the recent PSL winter transfer window, Sirino and his agent can try to find a team in January 2024 if he does not wish to continue at Downs.

However, he has to try and get back into Rhulani Mokwena's team if he is to stand a chance of playing in the 2023 Afcon finals early next year.