Gaston Sirino backs Mauricio Affonso to succeed at Sundowns

The Masandawana playmaker is certainly enjoying the South American flavour at the club with new signing Affonso having begun training

star Gaston Sirino is relishing the opportunity to link up with fellow Uruguayan and now teammate Mauricio Affonso.

Affonso was recently signed by Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane as he looked to bolster his attacking department ahead of the 2019/20 season.

With Jeremy Brockie struggling for goals, having netted just a solitary league goal last season, and Jose Ali Meza yet to acclimatise to South African football, Mosimane is once again looking to unearth another South American gem.

“We are getting along well already and he hasn’t been here for long,” Sirino told the Sundowns website.

“I think he is going to do well and I believe we can form a strong partnership together this coming season for sure.

“From what I can see, we could form a dynamic partnership. Affonso has good touches, [he] holds the ball off well and we have been linking up well in training. I think he will adapt to the football here."

Furthermore, the new season brings with it a new sense of hunger for Sirino, despite Sundowns being the defending champions.

Sundowns will play two friendly matches against Congolese giants and CS Don Bosco later this month as part of their pre-season training.

“I am excited about this new season, and I think if we are able to get a domestic title we would have done well. It is also important to keep pushing hard in the Caf , and this is why I am looking forward to travelling with Affonso out of the country for our pre-season,” Sirino continued.

“I have spoken to Affonso about how tough it is to play in the Champions League. I told him the teams are physical and play at a very fast pace. So, I am excited to see what we can do together."