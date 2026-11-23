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Manchester United still can't get back on track. With Mauricio Pochettino in the dugout for the first time, the Red Devils suffered another painful defeat against their historic rivals Liverpool.

At Anfield, Iraola's side dominated and capitalised on Yoro's early sending-off to beat United 4-0. Even that scoreline seemed scant reward for the Reds.

After the match on Sky Sports, former Manchester captain Gary Neville sharply criticised Pochettino's initial decisions and the players' attitude. The former full-back singled out De Ligt, who had returned to the starting line-up and endured a disastrous game.

"When I saw his name in the starting XI, I was stunned. I had seen him at Como and he was completely out of form. He was supposed to cover for Yoro and he didn’t. He was struggling within the first 10 minutes. I have to say Yoro’s positioning and his ability to cover the space behind are poor. Really poor. Yoro needs to be good at moving across and covering the other centre-back: you have to provide cover for your team-mate, but he doesn’t. It’s an overall poor performance from Manchester United."

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Visibly angry and agitated, Neville produced a moment that quickly went viral. He called the team too soft and urged them to wake up, slapping himself live on television as he shouted: "You need to wake up! Wake up! You’re Manchester United."