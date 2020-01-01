'Delighted he's listening!' - Neville sees the funny side of Klopp's cheeky jibe

There were clearly no hard feelings as the former Manchester United defender saw the funny side of the Liverpool manager's light-hearted jab

Gary Neville has replied to Jurgen Klopp's good-natured jibe that the former defender "has an opinion on everything" in an equally light-hearted manner.

Red Devils legend Neville has been particularly vocal during the coronavirus pandemic and cast doubt over the Premier League's 'Project Restart' plans to resume the top flight in June.

Klopp's table-topping were leading by 25 points prior to the enforced hiatus and the German was asked about life in lockdown during an interview with the BBC. The amiable German could not help but deliver a cheeky jibe at Neville.

More teams

"I didn't learn a lot during lockdown except Gary Neville has an opinion on absolutely everything. It's incredible!" Klopp said with a laugh. "So no, I didn't learn a lot but I have known myself for 52 years.

"I know I can deal with difficult situations before and this is a difficult situation not only for me and my family but for everybody on this planet. I am quite proud of how we as a society are dealing with it.

"We as human beings are not perfect so we make mistakes but I think we have understood a lot more of how we are all connected to each other. That is something good."

Neville clearly saw the funny side and, after being tagged into a story carrying the comments, replied on Twitter to say: "Delighted he's been listening!"

Delighted he’s been listening !! https://t.co/pwyUmvimV9 — Gary Neville (@GNev2) May 15, 2020

Klopp also spoke about his socially distant chance encounter with Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard.

Article continues below

"Four-and-a-half years I lived in the town and never met him," Klopp added. "I knew where he lives, I live in the house he built and Brendan Rodgers bought and we rent but it had never happened.

"I saw him for sure, walking with his kids and missus. We always keep distant, yeah. But it was nice. I admired him as a player and met him as a guy here and he is a great guy so it was great to see him."

The German boss has had to sit tight and wait for football to resume, with Liverpool just two wins away from the Premier League title, their first English league triumph for 30 years.