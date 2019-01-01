Kaizer Chiefs

Former Kaizer Chiefs keeper Bailey compares his salary to De Gea's at Manchester United

The former PSL star and famous South African football pundit has pointed out he is not jealous of the Spanish keeper

The 61-year-old Manchester United legend Gary Bailey grew up in South Africa many years ago.

There are fans on social media who even remember him playing for Bidvest Wits, which used to be called Wits University back then.

He then moved to England to play for Manchester United for nearly a decade, making 294 appearances. Bailey also represented England on two occasions.

Younger football fans in South Africa would be more familiar with Bailey as a television anchor and presenter on SuperSport television for many years.

He married a Namibian beauty queen and former Miss Universe Michelle McLean and left the country for the United States, where he is working for BeIN Sports TV. There are some South African fans asking Bailey to return to SuperSport.

South Africans fans hardly hear of Bailey's whereabouts in recent times because he is out of South Africa's television limelight, but he got their attention by making a number of Tweets about David de Gea's contract extension at United.

Bailey wanted to compare his salary to De Gea's at the same age, and at the same club. The former Kaizer Chiefs keeper also went on to back the Spaniard, saying his best form has returned in the Premier League.

You can read Bailey's Tweets and the responses from South African fans below.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

