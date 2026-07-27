Ferran Torres' goal in the World Cup final was no coincidence. Barcelona defender Eric Garcia has said so himself, praising the mental work both players put in to reach the pinnacle of football and be crowned world champions.

Garcia, 25, was one of eight Barcelona players to lift the World Cup.

He is currently enjoying a well-earned break. The defender appeared as a guest on radio station "Cadena COPE" to reflect on his success with the national team, and he made no secret of his ambition for the coming season with Barcelona.

The celebrations left him moved by the sheer amount of love the players received, and he was quick to praise Torres, who scored in the final.

Asked about the psychologist who works with him and Torres, Garcia did not hesitate to spell out the mental work that took both men to the top and made them world champions.

"For better or worse, I can put myself and Ferran in that category, because we have got used to everything," Garcia said. "Our job is to play football, and I think that is a privilege. I have always said that things can go better or worse, but you must always be present and in the right frame of mind. And in the end, it is no coincidence that he scored the goal that gave us the World Cup in this case."

His first World Cup appearance came in the final, and he explained how he lived through it: "I was ready throughout this month in anticipation of the chance arriving at any moment, and look, in the end it came in the final. And we managed to win it, which was everyone's goal. We were all there to contribute, whether our turn to play came or not. And I always told the coach that I was ready for anything he asked of me."

There was a moment when the team began to sense the trophy was theirs. "That came after Enzo was sent off, and the moment they took off Julian and brought on an extra defender," Garcia said.

With the World Cup now added to a packed collection, Garcia knows the next target of his career is a Champions League title with Barcelona.

"Yes, yes," the Barça star said. "Obviously I cannot complain about the trophy record I have to this day. Every player wants to win and be crowned with titles, and that is why we are here."

Garcia also confirmed he will return to Barcelona training on 12 August.