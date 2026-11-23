According to Sport, Barcelona cut the revenue gap to Real Madrid from €303 million to €174 million during the 2024-25 season.
The Association of Economists' report says commercial revenue now matters more than TV broadcasting income. Nowhere is that trend clearer than in a side-by-side look at Barcelona and Real Madrid.
Real finished 2024-25 with operating revenue of €1.161 billion, against €987 million for Barcelona. That shrank the gap to €174 million, down from €303 million the previous season, when Real brought in €1.065 billion to Barca's €762 million.
Barcelona grew much faster. Their revenue rose by around 30% in a single season, while Real's went up by 9%. That let Barca claw back part of the deficit, though Real Madrid remain ahead and still rely on a different revenue structure.
Competitions and TV rights explain most of the difference. Real earned €372 million from competitions to Barcelona's €119 million, and took €162 million from television broadcasting rights, against €250 million for Barca.
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Marketing and other revenue, meanwhile, has become the biggest earner for both clubs: €563 million for Real Madrid and €587 million for Barcelona. It makes up 48% of Real Madrid's total revenue, compared with 59% for the Catalan club.
Operating result favours Barcelona
Barcelona earned €174 million less than Real Madrid, yet still posted an operating result of €61 million. Real Madrid managed just €17 million.
Barcelona's operating expenses came to €926 million, compared with €1.144 billion for Real Madrid. Staff costs, however, were almost level. The Catalan club spent €510 million there, while Real Madrid spent €514 million.
Real also carried higher player amortisation costs, at €116 million against €81 million for Barcelona. Other expenses told the same story: €514 million at Real Madrid, compared with €335 million for the Blaugrana.
Put those factors together and it's clear how Barcelona achieved a better operating result on lower revenue than Real Madrid.
That edge didn't carry through to the net financial result, though. Barcelona's financial result showed a deficit of €80 million, against €44 million for Real Madrid.
Once all remaining items were counted, the Catalan club ended the financial year €17 million in the red. Real Madrid made a profit of €24 million.
The difference lies in the balance sheet
The balance sheet widens the divide further. The study puts Barcelona's total debt at €2.5729 billion, higher than Real Madrid's €2.2407 billion.
Net equity shows the starkest contrast. Real Madrid record a positive balance of €598.3 million, while Barcelona sit on negative net equity of €152.7 million.