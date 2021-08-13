Swallows have to improve to help me achieve my PSL dream - Gamildien

The veteran striker believes the team's general performance will play a key role in as far as his personal ambitions are concerned

Hopeful Moroka Swallows striker Ruzaigh Gamildien has stated his team has to improve if he is to achieve his dream of emerging as the Premier Soccer League top scorer.

In 24 games last season, Gamildien scored 11 goals and he is hopeful the 2021/22 campaign will be a better one, but that can only happen if his team also improves.

PSL Dream

"I started the [last] season well, but I did not finish strong," Gamildien told The Sun.

"It is every striker's dream to be the top scorer, so hopefully, I can get across the line this season. We also have to improve as a team because we tailed off in the latter stages of last season.

"It is important for us to convert draws into wins. That will make a huge difference."

Meanwhile, Gamildien has explained why they need no motivation against Orlando Pirates during the MTN8 encounter on Sunday.

Swallows will start their season with a clash against the Soweto giants and, according to the 32-year-old, given the fact that the game is the original Soweto Derby, players are automatically motivated for the big occasion.

Automatic Motivation

"It is a big game. But as players, these are the kinds of games that we really look forward to and want to play in," Gamildien added.

"This is where you get to test yourself against strong teams. You do not need any motivation for such games. These types of games will automatically get the best out of you and, hopefully, we can be at our best.

"It would be great to win this competition, but we only take one game at a time, starting with Pirates."

Gamildien's assessment of the original Soweto derby comes a day after his coach, Brandon Truter, said they were not scared of the Pirates.

"We have a certain amount of arrogance here in our playing style where we do not change," Truter said.

"We’re not scared to say this is how we play and you adapt to what you want to do against us.

"We have our own style, we have our mindset and that applies to anyone this season as well. That’s what we’re trying to instil in the boys.

"We want to be fearless on the field of play and whether it’s home or away, our playing style and our philosophy will not change."

The Birds qualified for the competition after finishing sixth last season.