Gamildien: Swallows FC sign attacker from Chippa United

The 31-year-old has secured a move to Gauteng after ending his short stint with the Chilli Boys

Swallows FC have officially announced the signing of Ruzaigh Gamildien from .

The club unveiled the well-travelled attacker on their social media platforms on Monday morning without disclosing details of his contract.

has secured the signature of Striker & Free kick specialist Ruzaigh Gamildien

Welcome to the Nest.#SwallowsFC#TheBirdsAreBack

Gamildien becomes Swallows' third major signing ahead of the start of the 2020-21 season.

On Sunday, the Dube Birds acquired the signature of Musa Nyatama on a free transfer before completing the signing of Moeketsi Makhanya from JDR Stars.

Gamildien is an experienced player having played for no less than nine clubs during his 10-year professional career.

He made his professional debut with Milano United before Bloemfontein gave him the chance to showcase his talent in the elite league.

He also played for and Cape Town, and his first stint at Chippa United wasn't as successful as he scored just once in 21 games before being offloaded to Steenburg United in the NFD.

However, after scoring eight goals in 12 games during the first half of the previous season, the Chilli Boys brought him back to Port Elizabeth to try and help them in their fight for survival.

Gamildien featured 13 times for the Chippa United upon his return to the club for a second stint as they were struggling in the bottom half of the table.

He scored twice and provided a further two assists in his half-a-season with the Port Elizabeth-based outfit.

The 31-year-old will be expected to hit the ground running as soon as he starts pre-season with Swallows under the tutelage of Brandon Truter.

Gamildien will compete with the likes of Makhanya and Kagiso Malinga for a place in Truter's starting line-up next season.

Makhanya and Malinga scored 12 goals each for their respective teams in the NFD - and finished the campaign as second joint-top goalscorers behind Ajax Cape Town marksman Abednego Mosiatlhaga who scored 18 league goals.

Swallows' busy transfer dealings are a statement that they intend to stay in the PSL for years to come but for next season, the aim would certainly be to avoid returning to the NFD.