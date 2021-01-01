Gamildien: Swallows FC comment on Bafana striker's future amidst Kaizer Chiefs links

It has been reported that the former AmaZulu FC and Bloemfontein Celtic player will join Amakhosi on a two-year deal

Swallows FC have commented on Ruzaigh Gamildien's future amidst reports linking him with Kaizer Chiefs ahead of the South African winter transfer window.

The experienced forward has enjoyed his best season in the PSL which has also seen him establish himself as one of the top strikers in the country.

Daily Sun are reporting that Gamildien has signed a pre-contract with Chiefs with his current Swallows contract deal set to expire at the end of June 2021.

However, Swallows chairman, David Mogashoa insisted that the 32-year-old is likely to be part of his club next season.

“I can tell you now, you might see him at Swallows next season," said Mogashoa when speaking to the same publication.

Gamildien, who is in his first season with Swallows, was instrumental for the Soweto giants during their 16-match unbeaten run in the league - scoring goals with ease.

The former Chippa United player's exploits did not go unnoticed as he was named PSL Player of the Month for December/January having netted seven goals during that period.

His scoring form earned him a well-deserved Bafana Bafana recall in March 2021 for two 2022 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Ghana and Sudan.

However, the Cape Town-born player has struggled for form since he returned from national duty and he was recently handed a two-match suspension by Swallows' management.

Gamildien was sent off for dissent during a league game against Chippa United on March 20 and Swallows' disciplinary committee found him guilty of misconduct.

Therefore, the well-traveled player missed matches against Maritzburg United and Chiefs, but he is now expected to return to action against Stellenbosch FC on Tuesday.

The Beautiful Birds failed to win their games against Maritzburg and Chiefs as they recorded 1-1 draws and Gamildien's return will give Brandon Truter's side a much-needed boost.

Article continues below

However, Mogashoa feels that Gamildien risks became distracted due to the reports tipping him to join the mighty Amakhosi.

“I think that [talks] maybe went to his head that he was going to Chiefs,” the Swallows boss added.

The speedy player has hit the back of the net 11 times from 21 league games for the Beautiful Birds thus far this term.