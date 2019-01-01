Gamede brace helps Bantwana book Cosafa U17 Women's Cup semi-final date with Zambia

The South African youngster scored twice to inspire her side to victory over Madagascar to advance in the regional competition

have finished as the Group B winners to progress to the next round of the Cosafa U17 Women's Cup after a 3-1 win over Madagascar at the St. Francios Xavier Stadium on Wednesday.

A pair of goals from Nelly Gamede and Oyisa Marhazi ensured Bantwana maintained their one hundred percent start in the competition as they claimed three wins out of three matches.

South Africa will now face Zambia in the semi-final after the latter finished as runners up in Group A on goal difference despite being tied on seven points with winners from three games.

After a 28-0 triumph over Comoros before a 5-1 win over Botswana, Gamede got Simphiwe Dludlu's side off to a fine start with her 23rd-minute goal before her second goal seven minutes later.

In the other half, Oyisa Marhazi wrapped up the win for Bantwana in the 67th minute despite Marie Raveloarisoa scoring from the spot to earn a consolation goal for Madagascar inside the final 10 minutes.

On the other hand, Bostwana finished second in Group B with six points to reach the semi-final and will challenge Uganda, who emerged as Group A winners on goal difference with seven points.

On Friday, Uganda will tackle Botswana in the first semi-final at St. François Xavier Stadium, before South Africa and Zambia slug it out in their second encounter at the same venue.