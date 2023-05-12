Gabuza insists SuperSport United are not desperate for Champions League football

Thamsanqa Gabuza tells GOAL that SuperSport United will not consider the season a failure if they finish outside the top three.

Chiefs face SuperSport this weekend

Gabuza says The Spartans aren't obsessed with Caf

Hunt wants to return to African competitions

WHAT HAPPENED: Despite the heated contest for second place in the Premier Soccer League, SuperSport United and Orlando Pirates fancy their chances to qualify for the Caf Champions League next season.

However, Matsatsantsa A Pitori striker, Thamsanqa Gabuza says United are not overly occupied by the possibility of finishing second as they gear on to take on a dejected Kaizer Chiefs side this weekend.

WHAT WAS SAID: "We are not too desperate. We made it into the top eight last season and this season we are fighting to be in the top three, we are taking it one game at a time because we know the targets that we have four ourselves, but we are not desperate to finish second. There is no such thing because we know that we have two games left and we don't put ourselves under pressure," Gabuza told GOAL.

SuperSport and Amakhosi will renew their rivalry at the Royal Bafokeng Stadium on Saturday afternoon, and coming at the back of a Soweto derby loss against the Buccaneers in the Nedbank Cup semi-final, Arthur Zwane's side are on the back foot. While the perception may be that Chiefs are underdogs going into this tie given their form, Gabuza is not too bothered about circumstances surrounding the Glamour Boys.

"We don't really care about how other teams are doing. The focus is on us and we are going to go all out because you would not want to drop the ball at this stage of the season. But whatever they are going through in terms of form and all that has nothing to do with us. We will plan accordingly and make sure we do our best to deliver," he said.

HOME AWAY FROM HOME: Matsatsantsa have been hosting their home games at the Tshwane University of Technology Stadium since their traditional home ground, the Lucas Moripe Stadium is undergoing renovations. United have picked up seven points on that pitch and will now look to make the Royal Bafokeng a happy hunting ground when they play Chiefs.

Coach Gavin Hunt does not like the change of home venues, suggesting that it kills the team's momentum. However, seasoned players like Gabuza are not too worried.

"Maybe some other players are affected by the moving around but for me it does not really matter. We played at the TUT Stadium and we won a couple of games, there was a time where we used the Mbombela Stadium as our home ground and we were doing well," said "Ganda-Ganda".

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The last time SuperSport made an appearance in a Caf competition was in 2017 when they went all the way to the final of the Confederation Cup, losing to TP Mazembe. Meanwhile, Hunt is keen to take part in African competitions having tried out his luck in the Champions League with the now defunct Bidvest Wits and the Glamour Boys.

WHAT'S NEXT? SuperSport will face Amakhosi on Saturday afternoon in a bid to finish behind Mamelodi Sundowns and qualify for the Champions League.