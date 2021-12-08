Gabuza: I am blessed with 'agent' Khoza of Orlando Pirates, opens up on SuperSport United move

SuperSport United centre forward Thamsanqa Gabuza has opened up on his relationship with Orlando Pirates chairman Irvin Khoza.



The experienced player left Pirates for SuperSport ahead of the 2019/20 season having fallen out of favour at the Soweto giants and he has managed to resurrect his career at Matsatsantsa.



Gabuza has now disclosed that Khoza, who is also the chairman of the PSL, played a key role in helping him choose his next club after being deemed surplus to requirements at Pirates.



“I talked to the Chairman and asked if I can go to a team where I can get regular game time and he said he will choose a team for me, and he got me to SuperSport United,” Gabuza told iDiski Times.



“Yeah, he is also my agent, I am glad he chose a team that I fit well with, like he told me not to worry, he will choose a team that I will fit in well with and I will get to show what I can do as a player, and I was happy with his selection."



The 34-year-old also revealed that Khoza advised him when he joined the Buccaneers from Lamontville Golden Arrows in 2013 having established himself as one of the top strikers in the PSL.



“He advises me with everything, from moving from Golden Arrows to Orlando Pirates and now at SuperSport United," he added.



“It makes me very happy having someone like the chairman, he has been handling my contract from Orlando Pirates to here at SuperSport United. I am really blessed to have someone like him in my life.”



Gabuza has been playing some of his best football this season having netted six goals in the league and only Peter Shalulile of Mamelodi Sundowns has scored more goals than him in the competition.