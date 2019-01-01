Gabriel Jesus takes No.9 shirt at Man City to further dampen exit talk

The Brazil international striker has worn number 33 since arriving at the Etihad Stadium, but will be donning a new jersey from the 2019-20 campaign

Gabriel Jesus has changed his shirt number at , with the international striker to wear No.9 from the 2019-20 campaign.

The South American arrived at the Etihad Stadium in the winter transfer window of 2017.

He took No.33 at that stage, with none of the regular striking shirts available.

Sergio Aguero is very much the No.10 at City, with the Argentine frontman still a prolific presence for the Blues.

When Jesus was signed, Nolito had number nine but he has since moved on, freeing Jesus to step into his shoes.

The City star has told the club’s official website: “It will be an honour to wear the City number nine shirt and I’ll do so with great pride.

“I hope to score many goals wearing this jersey and help City to more trophies in the coming seasons.

“It’s the number I wear with Brazil and as always, I’ll be giving everything for City when I’m wearing it.”

Jesus has netted 45 goals in 100 appearances for City so far.

He was not a guaranteed starter in the 2018-19 season, but made a telling contribution when called upon.

A personal best return of 21 efforts across all competitions were recorded, including two in an final destruction of that wrapped up a historic domestic treble for City.

The hope is that there are many more goals to come.

Jesus had sparked exit talk at one stage, with it suggested that he may look to move on with Aguero established as the first choice frontman under Pep Guardiola.

Article continues below

The 22-year-old has seemingly brought that speculation to a close with his change of number.

Jesus will be hoping to fare better in the No.9 shirt than some of those to have filled it for City in the recent past, with the likes of Nolito, Alvaro Negredo, Valeri Bojinov and Emile Mpenza among his predecessors.

The jersey has not always been a curse, though, with cult icons Paulo Wanchope and Paul Dickov having also been City No.9s, while Emmanuel Adebayor and Niall Quinn have also donned that shirt during the Premier League era.