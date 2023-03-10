Liverpool defender Gabriano Shelton is among the players called up by coach Duncan Crowie in preparations for the Under-17 Africa Cup of Nations.

Shelton had previously shown interest in South Africa

The defender is among several foreign-based players in the squad

South Africa in Group B alongside Morocco, Zambia and Nigeria

WHAT HAPPENED: The South Africa U17 coach named a preliminary squad for the continental competition to be held in April.

The U15 Liverpool captain had previously expressed his wish to play for South Africa and not the country of his birth, England.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Goalkeeper Kyle Jansen of USA's Atlanta United is also in the provisional squad.

Other foreign-based youngsters in the team are Norwich's Waylon Renecke, Bongikhosi Phala of Getafe and Thuto Mojanang who plays for Feyenoord.

The competition will be held from April 29 to May 19 with the squad set to hit the camp on April 9, before it will be trimmed down on April 15.

Algeria will host the tournament and South Africa are in Group B alongside Nigeria, Morocco and Zambia.

WHO IS IN THE SQUAD: Goalkeepers: Takalani Mzhawana - Kaizer Chiefs, Gennaro Johnson - Cape Town Spurs, Kyle Jansen - Atlanta United USA

Defenders: Khosa Manyama - Cape Town Spurs, Gabriano Shelton - Liverpool England, Keitumetsi Lesia - Supersport United, Waylon Renecke - Norwich England, Benjamin Wallace - Supersport United, Bonginkosi Phala - Getafe Spain, Vincent Sithole - Mamelodi Sundowns Tyler Cecero - Stellenbosch, Neo Rapoo - Supersport United, Thato Sibiya - Mamelodi Sundowns

Midfielders: Xolani Tshaka - Orlando Pirates, Sfiso Timba - Kaizer Chiefs, Gomolemo Kekana TS Galaxy, Vicky Mkhawana - Kaizer Chiefs, Aphelele Mkhize - Maritzburg United, Xavier Jodamus - Ubuntu Academy, Thuto Mojanang - Feyenoord Holland, Dhakier Lee - Cape Town Spurs

Forwards: Michael Dokumnu - Vitesse Holland, Orifha Bright - Naubelo Capital City, Bennet Mokoena - Mamelodi Sundowns, Aaron Sloch Rydell - Nordsjaelland Denmark, Gabriel Amato - Cape Town City, Lucas Jetten - Ajax Amsterdam Holland, Tyrese Davids - Supersport United, Ofentse Kgosana - Kaizer Chiefs, Siyabonga Mabena - Mamelodi Sundowns

WHAT NEXT: Crowie will run the rule over the players when they convene next month and will then select his final squad.