Future looks bleak for Kaizer Chiefs' Zuma and Mashiane

Kaizer Chiefs wingers Dumisani Zuma and Happy Mashiane may have to leave the club if they hope to start playing regularly again.

Zuma has endured off-the-field challenges including alcohol problems, although to Chiefs' credit, they have been open about the issues and have tried to help the player.

At one point though it looked like the 26-year-old would be frozen out altogether and would not get a chance to don a Chiefs jersey again.

Instead, as he's returned to training with the team, the former Bloemfontein Celtic winger has been included in several matchday squads over the past month but is yet to get game-time.

This is despite teams being able to make five subs, and it's despite Chiefs having struggled for creativity and penetration up front.

Of course, coach Stuart Baxter is the one who observes the training field each day and can decide to play or not play whoever he wants.

One might have thought though that he could have found Zuma (who has been at the club for five seasons) a few minutes of game-time - just to get him back into the mix, to boost his confidence a bit and try and create a bit of momentum.

When it came to the matchday squad against SuperSport United though, the 1-0 defeat on Saturday, Zuma's name was missing altogether.





Backpagepix





Mashiane, who offers a similar kind of threat to Zuma, on the opposite wing, is another exciting talent at Chiefs who is in need of a dusting off after spending so much time on the bench.

Seemingly a confidence player, Mashiane is thrilling to watch when on top of his game. Now 24, he's no longer in the 'promising youngster' category and must be growing increasingly frustrated by the lack of game-time.

Article continues below

This season in the league he's had two starts, and come off the bench just twice. On a further 10 occasions, he's made the matchday squad but has not been subbed.



He must surely be struggling for confidence as well and at some point has to decide if leaving the club might be best for his future.

As the season wraps up over the next month, Zuma and Mashiane's fates could be sealed either way - depending on how much action they are given.