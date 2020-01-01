Furman: SuperSport United won't find another Dean – September

The retired Matsatsantsa midfielder speaks about the outgoing skipper, saying he leaves a legacy in Tshwane

Former SuperSport United midfielder Thabo September speaks about the departure of skipper Dean Furman who is heading to the United Kingdom, saying there will be no other player like him.

The nippy anchorman is leaving the Tshwane giants to reunite with his family and September reveals they have learned a lot from the former and Doncaster Rovers midfielder.

On the other hand, September feels coach Kaitano Tembo will not struggle to ensure the gap is filled in the heart of the park as they have the likes of Sipho Mbule and Teboho Mokoena who have been learning from the Bafana Bafana international.

“He leaves a big legacy, he’s been a great leader for the team. He always led by example and his work efficacy has been of a high standard,” September told Goal.

“He leaves a big gap for the youngsters to fill in but it’s always good when you leave, you leave on a high and he’s done his part. There’s a lot for our young players to learn from him and for all of us at the club.”

On whether the departure is a blow to the reigning MTN8 champions, the Knysna-born legend doesn’t think so, saying Tembo has options in the midfield but there will not be another Furman anytime soon.

“Not really a blow, of course, it’s a big loss but it didn’t just come out of nowhere. For the whole season, we knew and the players were aware he was going to leave and not continue with the club because of family reasons,” he added

“Yeah, I think our players have been learning from him and they will still learn from many other players, we can mention Ronwen Williams who is still there, and yeah for the position it’s obvious things will change and we are not going to find another Dean now.

“So, we will see how we deal with that going forward. It’s not as if there’s no life that Dean has left now. Like you mention, we have the Sipho’s, Teboho’s and they deliver - they have a massive role to play.”

With Furman having established himself as one of the Bafana regulars since making his debut a few years ago, September hopes the midfield destroyer will still form part of coach Molefi Ntseki’s squad.

“It’s still the same in the national team [he will fight for his place in the UK]. It’s up to the national team coach whether to select him or not,” continued the legend.

“You will remember he managed to get his first cap and he was in at the time. So, the national team is different from the club, they monitor overseas-based players.

“It’s still the same I think. He has a future with the national team.”

Meanwhile, the 31-year-old leaves the club having played just under 200 games and netted five goals, he has also lifted back-to-back Nedbank Cup titles and won the Wafa Wafa title on two occasions

He has three silver medals as he helped the club to finish as runners-up in the Telkom Knock-out, MTN 8 as well as the Caf Confederations Cup.