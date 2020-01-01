Furman: SuperSport United midfielder wants United Kingdom return

The Matsantsantsa skipper is definitely leaving the Tshwane giants despite not having an offer abroad as yet

SuperSport United have failed to convince midfielder and skipper Dean Furman to stay with the three-time Premier Soccer League ( ) winners as he is on his way to the United Kingdom.

According to his agent, Glyn Binkin, the Bafana Bafana international’s only priority in the PSL are the Tshwane giants but he is returning to his family.

Although the experienced player representative confirms there are no offers as yet, he says his client has enjoyed a memorable stay in the South African capital city.

“Not (offers) as yet. He will be returning to the United Kingdom and that would be his first option as his wife is pregnant and both his and her families are based in the United Kingdom so that would be the ideal situation,” Binkin told Goal.

“The only club Dean would ever consider in is SuperSport United as he has enjoyed a very memorable time at the club both on and off the field but Dean has made it very clear of his desire to return to the UK.”

In addition, Furman’s current contract expires in June and with his return to imminent, it remains to be seen if he will possibly re-join Doncaster Rovers, a club he previously played for before coming to South Africa.

The Cape Town-born midfielder joined the reigning MTN8 champions ahead of the 2015/16 season and has lifted two Nedbank Cup titles with coach Kaitano Tembo’s troops.

Meanwhile, Tembo is looking for an experienced midfield enforcer to fill the void in the heart of the park and the club has reportedly handed goalkeeper Ronwen Williams the captain’s armband to lead the side in the 2020/21 season.

With the PSL campaign currently halted due to the coronavirus pandemic, the 2017 Caf Confederation Cup finalists occupy third spot on the log table with 40 points from 24 games.

On the other hand, the 31-year-old has featured in 29 matches in all competitions this term and netted one goal so far.