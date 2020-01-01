Furman: SuperSport United midfielder could leave before end of season – Agent

With his return to England imminent, the veteran player representative shares an update on his client’s future plans

In his quest to further his career in the United Kingdom, SuperSport United midfielder Dean Furman could leave the Tshwane giants before the end of the current season.

According to his agent, Glyn Binkin, the Bafana Bafana international will jet out of the country to be with his wife who is giving birth in June and will assess his options once he is there.

As his contract is set to expire at the end of June, the former Doncaster Rovers and midfield enforcer, has made it clear to the reigning MTN8 champions that his preferred destination is the United Kingdom.

“He will be leaving to return to the UK [United Kingdom] to be with his wife who is expecting their first child in June,” Binkin told Goal.

“His contract with SuperSport United finishes 30 June 2020 and once he is back in the UK [United Kingdom], he will then assess his football opportunities and career possibilities.

“Once his contract is up at Supersport, he will certainly weigh up all options and possibilities.

“From a South African perspective, the only club he would ever consider would be SuperSport United as he has enjoyed five memorable years there but given that, both his and his wife’s families are based in the UK [United Kingdom].

“I believe that once his wife has given birth, his preferred destination to further his career would be the UK [United Kingdom].”

The 31-year-old was a key figure for the three-time Premier Soccer League ( ) champions and his contribution elevated the club to third spot on the log table just before the season was suspended in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

On the other hand, Furman moved to Matsatsantsa just before the start of the 2015/16 campaign and has lifted two Nedbank Cup trophies and the Wafa Wafa title with coach Kaitano Tembo’s troops.

In addition, he has featured in 29 matches in all competitions this term with one goal and as it remains unclear when the 2019/20 season will resume, the nippy midfielder could part ways with the club before the end of this term.