Furman: SuperSport United confirm departure of captain with immediate effect

The South Africa international has ended his five-year relationship with Matsatsantsa to be with his family in the United Kingdom

SuperSport United have officially announced the departure of captain Dean Furman with immediate effect.

The 31-year-old had already made it clear that his desire was to return to the UK at the end of the season to be with his family.

However, with the season suspended indefinitely, the two parties decided to end their relationship prematurely.

More teams

The club took to their social media platforms to confirm the news of Furman's departure on Tuesday morning.

📢 SuperSport United FC would like to confirm the departure of @BafanaBafana international and club captain Dean Furman with immediate effect. 💙@de4no22 #FarewellFurman pic.twitter.com/IBzWsTW5Xj — SuperSport United FC (@SuperSportFC) May 19, 2020

Furman is currently in quarantine in London as he awaits the birth of his first child.

SuperSport United CEO Stanley Matthews said Furman will go down as one of the club's all-time greatest midfielders for his massive contribution over the past five seasons.

"Dean will go down as one of our all-time great midfielders and captains. He has led us to seven Cup finals and delivered us four Trophies and five consecutive Top 8 finishes," said Matthews in a statement.

"His personal win ratio for the Club has been fantastic and is matched by his leadership and professionalism on and off the field," he continued.

"Dean is a super young man that we hold with deep affection and high regard and we wish him and his wife Tash all the best as they build their new family life," concluded Matthews.

Furman joined the Tshwane giants in 2015 following his departure from Doncaster Rovers.

He helped SuperSport reach seven Cup finals in his five-year stay, including the 2017 Caf Confederation Cup final in 2017.

The former Oldham Athletic lifted four trophies with Matsatsantsa - among others back-to-back Nedbank Cup titles in 2016 and 2017.

Furman also has two MTN8 winners' medals won with SuperSport in 2017 and 2019.