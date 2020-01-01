Furman silences Bafana Bafana critics with storming display

The former SuperSport United midfielder has been an important part of the engine room for South Africa since 2012

Going into ’s 2022 (Afcon) qualifying doubleheader against Sao Tome e Principe, there had been question marks over the selection of Dean Furman.

With Furman now playing his football for Carlisle United in ’s fourth-tier, following his move from SuperSport United, the midfielder’s credentials had been questioned ahead of match against continental minnows Sao Tome e Principe.

Head coach Molefi Ntseki was also grilled by the media about the wisdom of selecting Furman.

More teams

Ntseki defended his decision by saying that South Africa are not exactly spoilt for choice when it comes to the quality of overseas players available for selection.

Goal 50 Revealed: The best 50 players in the world

In any case, the Bafana coach started the game with Furman and was rewarded for his trust with an excellent performance from the 32-year-old in a 2-0 win for the home side at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Friday night.

The Cape Town-born player was all over the park, doing the hard yards to mop up loose balls and also getting Bafana onto the front foot with his probing passes into the forwards.

He read the game superbly and did all that was expected of him in a deep-lying central midfield position, shielding the defence and generally bringing stability and composure to the team.

And although one of the goalscorer’s on the night, Percy Tau, received the Man-of-the-Match award, several Bafana fans felt that Furman was equally or more deserving of the accolade - an about-turn from earlier in the week when his presence was questioned.

Our Man of the Match... pic.twitter.com/PUwtCTiSi8 — Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) November 14, 2020

Article continues below

The match was Furman’s 54th for the country since making his debut in 2012; he’s indeed been a near ever-present in the engine room where his value as not only a destroyer but also as a creator has been there for all to see.

Indeed Furman seems to be one of those players who thrives on the international stage and playing for South Africa appears to bring the best out of him no matter where he's playing his club football.

He’ll now be out to help Bafana Bafana make it a double over Sao Tome e Principe when they take on the Atlantic Ocean island nation in Port Elizabeth on Monday afternoon.