Furman: Bafana Bafana midfielder signs for Carlisle United

The 32-year-old recently left South Africa to be with his family in the UK and he will continue to play his professional football there

Bafana Bafana midfielder Dean Furman has officially joined League Two side Carlisle United.

The tough-tackling player has penned a one-year deal with the English side, meaning he's contracted to them until the end of the 2020-21 season which gets underway in early September.

According to the club, Furman underwent a week-long trial before he was offered this deal.

Furman left in June following the expiry of his contract with SuperSport United.

This was after letting the Tshwane giants know of his intentions to return to the UK and be with his family.

Furman's new manager Chris Beech is confident the acquisition of the midfielder could work out to be excellent for the club given the player's experience.

"This one could work out to be an excellent signing for us, and I’m delighted we’ve managed to do it," Beech told Carlisle's website.

"I was aware of Dean when he moved to Oldham from years ago. As a young player, he made a real impact and subsequently moved into the Championship with Doncaster."

What excites Beech the most is Furman's ability to dictate matches in the middle of the park and he feels he will improve the teammates around him.

"He’s such an intelligent footballer, with the ability to dictate a game - his retain and regain of the ball is exceptional and he adds leadership and maturity into that area of the pitch when it’s needed," added Beech.

"Dean will, one hundred percent, help to improve our other midfield players through the application of his work, and that’s a huge plus for me. We’ve got some real talent in the building and I’m excited to see that progress.

"He’s been playing his football in South Africa but had a desire to come back to the UK to raise his family.

"Whilst there were lucrative offers for him on the table to go abroad again, he’s foregone that to buy into our journey, and he’s another that wants to be successful."

Beech isn't worried that Furman is already on the other side of 30 and he was actually impressed with his level of fitness during his week-long trial.

"Dean’s on the older side of players we’ve recruited this summer at 32, with it typically being the young energy we’ve gone for, but nevertheless he’s one that’s in fantastic shape, super fit, and usually tops the stats in terms of distances covered in training, the game retains and regains during the time he’s been with us," concluded Beech.

"He's a great pro with a great attitude, and I’m looking forward to him making us even better."