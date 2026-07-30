Míchel lost it completely in the first half of Ajax - FK Vojvodina. The Ajax coach was furious after Oscar Gloukh gave the ball away cheaply. The camera of Ziggo Sport caught Míchel’s exact words.

During the half-time analysis on Ziggo Sport, Sam van Royen also points to the moment. “Gloukh produced a nice move, but it did not quite come off.” A pass from Gloukh in the opposition half rolled harmlessly over the byline. “That also caused frustration for Míchel.”

Van Royen then spells it out. “I know what he says. He says: ‘Take care of the ball in the second half!.’” “By that he means that Gloukh has to be more careful with the ball in the opposition half.”

Meanwhile, Jan van Halst, who otherwise felt Gloukh played well in the first half, notes that accuracy on the ball had already been a talking point before the match against FK Vojvodina. “Now this is not that bad, because Ajax actually did this very well with some regularity.”

He then explains Míchel’s demand. “Losing possession around the box is possible if you want to create a chance. But then they are immediately right on top of it. That is something Míchel has drilled into them and is still trying to embed even further”, Van Halst said.