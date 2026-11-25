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Real Madrid's match against PSV Eindhoven produced an amusing moment that indirectly involved Portuguese coach Jose Mourinho, the Spanish giants' manager. Entertainer Ramez Galal shouted a tongue-in-cheek appeal to him from the stands near Real Madrid's technical staff at the Santiago Bernabeu, urging him to leave the Spanish club and take charge of Egypt's Al Ahly.

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Seated close to the Real Madrid technical staff's bench, Ramez seized his chance to call out to the Portuguese coach: "Mourinho, Al Ahly want you, Mourinho. Essam Serag is coming to finalise the deal with you tomorrow." Serag heads Al Ahly's contracts department.

The Egyptian entertainer wasn't finished: "Leave Real Madrid and come and coach Al Ahly. Ammouta has gone, and Yassin Mansour will give you a villa." Mansour is Al Ahly's vice-president and handles football matters alongside board member Sayed Abdel Hafiz.

Ramez Galal posted several videos of his one-sided conversation with Mourinho to his Instagram account. One carried the caption: "Shall we send the contract to Mourinho?" Followers lapped it up, not least because the joke landed amid the recent coaching changes at Al Ahly.

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After one of Mbappe's goals, he captioned another video: "Take Benjdida on loan and give us Mbappe on a permanent deal."

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Al Ahly really are hunting for a new head coach. The club announced they had parted ways with Moroccan coach Hussein Ammouta and his backroom staff after a 2-0 defeat by Pyramids in the Egyptian league, the team's first loss in all competitions this season.

Vice-president Yassin Mansour and Sayed Abdel Hafiz, the board member in charge of football matters, proposed Ammouta's exit. The board then tasked the pair with presenting candidates to succeed the Moroccan within hours of the announcement.

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On Wednesday, Al Ahly named Egyptian Samy Komsan as interim replacement for Ammouta until they sign a new foreign head coach. They've slipped to third in the Egyptian Premier League table on 20 points, seven behind leaders Pyramids and two behind second-placed Zamalek.

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Mourinho, meanwhile, was leading Real Madrid against Dutch side PSV Eindhoven in the fifth round of the Champions League league phase. Veteran Croatian Ivan Perisic put the visitors ahead with a 32nd-minute penalty, and Madrid went in trailing at half-time.

Then came the fightback. Federico Valverde equalised in the 50th minute and Jude Bellingham added a second on the hour, before Kylian Mbappe struck twice, in the 64th and 84th minutes. Vinicius Junior completed the rout in the 87th minute to seal a 5-1 win.

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