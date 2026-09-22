Jürgen Klopp pulled on his tracksuit again on Tuesday, more than two years after his Liverpool reign ended in June 2024. The former Mainz, Dortmund and Liverpool coach, who has spent the last 18 months as head of football at Red Bull, took his first training session in charge of the German national team.

The session was preparation for his debut in the UEFA Nations League, next Thursday against Xavi Hernández's Netherlands.

Spanish newspaper "AS" gave their verdict on his opening session: "We saw the same familiar Klopp: full of energy, friendly, and with a broad smile on his face throughout the session. Klopp is back."

His arrival, the paper added, heralds a new era for Germany. It brings new faces into the two squads named for the international break, handing chances to players who have rarely started, among them Philipp True, Bambasi Conté, Yannick Engelhardt, Max Rosenfelder, Hennes Berns and Younes Ben Talab.

The message was blunt. "Represent Germany with pride, give your all when things are not going your way, and offer everything you have," Younes Ben Talab explained.

Already the players feel it. True said: "You feel as if you are ready to sacrifice everything for him. He is a wonderful person."

Rosenfelder pointed to that famous charisma: "You have huge respect for him, but he is very kind and friendly, and he knows how to deal with you."

Ben Talab summed up the effect: "If he calls you, you have to accept the invitation. He is one of the best coaches in the world."

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