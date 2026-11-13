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Adhe Makayasa

Fulham lead transfer race for Real Betis winger Rodrigo Riquelme ahead of January window with €20m price tag set

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Fulham are leading the race to sign Real Betis winger Rodrigo Riquelme ahead of the January transfer window as multiple European clubs track the Spaniard. The Liga outfit have placed a €20 million minimum valuation on the 26-year-old attacker after his strong start to the campaign in Seville.

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Cottagers spearhead winter transfer chase

According to TEAMtalk, Fulham are assessing options to bolster their wide areas this winter and view Riquelme as an ideal target following his impressive form under Manuel Pellegrini. The Madrid-born attacker has become a regular starter at the Estadio Benito Villamarin this season, contributing three goals and two assists across 14 appearances. However, Betis remain relaxed about his situation and are under no pressure to sell in the New Year.

European scouts monitor versatile wide-man

While the west Londoners are at the front of the queue, the report states that fellow English side Coventry City - managed by Frank Lampard - are also closely following his progress. Beyond the Premier League, Serie A quartet Roma, Napoli, Lazio and Como have all sent scouts to watch the winger in action alongside several unnamed Bundesliga clubs.

Some of those Italian suitors have already lodged preliminary enquiries over a potential January deal after being impressed by his ability to operate effectively on either flank. His output in Andalusia marks a clear improvement on his spell at boyhood club Atletico Madrid, where limited opportunities restricted him to five goals and seven assists in 75 outings.

Shared ownership complicates potential sale

In response to the mounting interest, insiders indicate that the Spanish club will demand at least €20m (£17m/$22.5m) before entertaining offers for a player contracted until 2030. Negotiating a transfer is further complicated by the terms of his arrival in the summer of 2025, when the Seville outfit paid €8m to acquire 50 per cent of his economic rights.

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Because Atletico retained the remaining half of his registration, any prospective buyer must reach an agreement that satisfies both La Liga clubs. Each side will be determined to secure a healthy profit from any future sale, giving his current employers significant leverage at the negotiating table.

Summer decision remains realistic outcome

With so many clubs tracking his development and a firm asking price in place, Riquelme's situation is expected to generate plenty of discussion over the coming weeks. Nevertheless, it will be difficult to prise a key member of Pellegrini's starting XI away from Spain midway through the campaign. Should a winter transfer prove too complex to finalise in January, a definitive call on his next move will likely wait until next summer.

Written byAdhe Makayasa

News editor

Adhe has previously worked for ESPN Star Sports, Fox Sports, and FIFA.

Manchester United was Adhe's first love, and he has since been covering the Premier League and European football for GOAL.

Adhe's favorite football memory is covering the Indonesia vs. Netherlands match at GBK in 2013, and randomly meeting Radja Nainggolan in the stands of Sultan Agung Stadium, Bantul, when the former Inter player was playing for Bhayangkara FC.

Adhe's areas of expertise after over a decade and thousands of football matches:

  • Deep knowledge of both Indonesian and European football
  • Premier League analysis
  • Covering a wide range of editorial topics

Adhe's All-Time XI (4-1-2-3) Edwin van der Sar; Dani Alves, Paolo Maldini, Nemanja Vidic, Roberto Carlos; Roy Keane; Xavi, Paul Scholes; Lionel Messi, Ruud van Nistelrooy, Cristiano Ronaldo.

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