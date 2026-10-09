Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
FBL-GER-BUNDESLIGA-DORTMUND-WERDER BREMENAFP
Translated by

Füllkrug, decisive again: former player’s goal in Dortmund in the 92nd minute, he is the Bundesliga’s top scorer

Werder Bremen

Niclas Fullkrug delivered again: the former AC Milan striker scored the decisive goal against his old club to earn Werder Bremen a 2-2 draw away to Borussia Dortmund, inflicting the hosts' first slip-up of the season after they had led 2-0. It was his fourth Bundesliga goal for the German striker, now the league's top scorer after a disappointing season in Serie A, when he managed only one league goal.


That result lifts Werder to fourth on 8 points. Four of Bremen's 10 goals so far have come from Fullkrug, who now hopes to win back his place in the Germany squad. Kovac's Borussia Dortmund are stopped after four straight wins: the goal arrived with a header in the 92nd minute from a Grull free-kick. The former AC Milan man keeps finding the net.

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Add as preferred source on Google