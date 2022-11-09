'Frustrated' Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Ngcobo opens up on weight goals

Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Nkosingiphile Ngcobo poured out his heart on his fitness targets and is unhappy with his lack of game time.

Midfielder started just two league games

Lack of game time effecting him emotionally

Fighting to attain various fitness goals

WHAT HAPPENED? Ngcobo has started just two of the nine Premier League matches he has featured in this season. But he has now been voted for by the fans to start in the Carling Black Label Cup against Orlando Pirates on Saturday. The linkman has admitted there is good competition for places in the squad but after working on his weight, he still finds himself struggling for game time.

WHAT NGCOBO SAID: "“I do get frustrated sometimes because it is not easy to sit on the bench, but what we have this season is good competition,” said Ngcobo as per Times Live.

“We are pushing one another and every time I get a chance I have to make sure I take it with both hands. I have done gym work and sometimes it is field work [that's needed] to make sure I am fit and ready to play any time I'm called on. It was one of my goals coming into this season to drop some weight. I have worked hard to do that and will continue to work hard.

“I haven’t been playing that much, but I know whenever Kaizer Chiefs supporters are voting anything can happen because they vote for whoever they want to see playing. As a team we need to remain focused. We wanted to win the MTN8 and it didn’t happen, but we will stick to our plan of trying to win and compete in every game we play.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: While coach Arthur Zwane has not been handing Ngcobo a regular starting spot in the team, Amakhosi fans have shown confidence in the midfielder by selecting him for the Carling Black Label Cup.

STORY IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR NGCOBO? Ngcobo will be trying to justify that fans were right to vote him in for the Carling Black Label Cup. He is now preparing for Saturday’s match to shine on the big stage against Orlando Pirates.