Frustrated Foden wants Man City to work on finishing after dropping more points at West Ham

The Blues midfielder stepped off the bench to net an important goal at the London Stadium, but Pep Guardiola’s side were held to a 1-1 draw

Phil Foden admits are disappointed to have seen more points slip through their grasp in a 1-1 draw at West Ham, with Pep Guardiola’s side needing to work on their finishing.

Things could have been worse for the Blues were it not for the half-time introduction of an international.

Foden cancelled out Michail Antonio’s spectacular opener within six minutes of stepping off the bench.

City had plenty of chances to find a second after that strike, with 14 shots fired in by the visitors across 90 minutes at the London Stadium.

Guardiola’s side also saw almost 70 per cent of the ball, but that dominance could not be converted into a welcome win and it is a case of going back to the drawing board for Foden and Co.

The 20-year-old midfielder told BT Sport afterwards: “We came out second half playing a lot quicker and more aggressive. I think we need to work on finishing our chances and we should be OK.

“We started slow in the first-half and weren't passing quick enough. We didn't have a good tempo but the manager spoke well at half-time and we played much better second half.

“I enjoy scoring goals and I want to continue this form. It's nice to be playing as much as possible. I love this club and I love playing for them.”

Foden added on a third outing of City’s 2020-21 Premier League campaign that has seen them drop points: “It was a frustrating game. We had enough chances to win it but we’re disappointed we couldn’t get the second goal.

“We knew they were in good form going into the game, which is something the manager touched on beforehand. Their goalkeeper kept them in it, but we were just unlucky today.

“It’s been a strange year. A lot of games are coming quickly so maybe some players are feeling it. Everyone has the ability to make an impact.

“We would like to get the points today, I think we played very well and controlled most of the game.

“Very disappointed to not win the game but we will get over it tomorrow and improve on things for the next game.”

Stalemate in east London has left City 11th in the English top-flight table, with a trip to next on their agenda.