Frustrated Cape Town City FC coach Benni McCarthy hoping to sign a centre-back

The Citizens tactician is hoping to sign another defender before the PSL transfer window closes

Benni McCarthy hopes Tuesday night's defeat by was enough to convince club chairman John Comitis of his side's need to dip into the transfer market for a central defender.

Chiefs fought back from a goal down to defeat 2-1 at a packed Newlands Stadium on Tuesday, much to the frustration of the Citizens' coach McCarthy.

McCarthy partnered South African junior international Keanu Cupido with Mozambique international left-back Edmilson Dove at the heart of his defence.

"It's not rocket science for people to see that [we need a centre-back]," McCarthy said after the match.

"You get away with it sometimes, but when the real test comes, you come up short.

"That's when your full-back is playing centre-back.

"He [Dove] had a fantastic first half but the second half, when it's challenging, and the big guns are sent forward and you got to be solid and that where we lacked that aggressiveness.

"We weren't aggressive and people won free-headers, we were not challenging in the air and the second ball as well when in the first half, that never happened.

"First-half that ball stayed on the carpet because we were that confident. But the second half we thought Chiefs was just gonna lay down and let us do to them what we want to and they came fighting a little bit and we missed the trick there."

The Citizens currently have both Taariq Fielies and Kouassi Kouadja sidelined with long-term injuries and also let go of Kwanda Mngonyama in the off-season.