Frosler explains how Kaizer Chiefs kept Orlando Pirates’ forwards under wraps

Amakhosi did well to limit Bucs’ chances on goal and home keeper Daniel Akpeyi remained largely untested through the 90 minutes of derby action

Sunday’s 1-0 Soweto derby win for Kaizer Chiefs over bitter rivals Orlando Pirates was more than just about the three league points, as Glamour Boys defender Reeve Frosler explained after the game.

Chiefs won a very tight derby 1-0, courtesy of a stunning Samir Nurkovic bicycle kick 10 minutes into the second half.

It brought to an end Pirates’ 10-match unbeaten run, and also brought respite to Chiefs as they avoided a fourth consecutive derby defeat to Bucs this term

Frosler was one of the standout players for Gavin Hunt’s Chiefs side and put in a fantastic defensive display at left-back, despite naturally being a right-sided player.

“It was very important for us, we needed to get our spirits up again,” the former Bidvest Wits full-back told SuperSport TV after the derby in Soweto.

“We haven't been as good as we could in the past few games, let’s just hope its a morale booster for us and we can lift up from here now.”

Frosler revealed that Chiefs had studied their three previous derby defeats this season and were determined not to make the same mistakes. That meant not allowing Bucs’ speedy attackers space to run into.

“We played against Pirates previously and in all the previous games, how they got past us was with the ball over the top,” he explained.

“So we had to deal with that ball, and we dealt with it, kept a clean sheet and we won the game, so we’ll take that.

“It was a hard-running game. You’ve got guys who are probably quicker than you, running at you every time. And for you to run in reverse, I don’t think a car can go in reverse, but no it was very demanding and we’ll take the victory.”

Sunday’s win lifted Chiefs to ninth on the table, three points behind both TS Galaxy and Cape Town City.

Next up for Amakhosi, following the international break, is a Caf Champions League Group C match against Wydad Casablanca at the FNB Stadium on April 3.