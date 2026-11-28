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After consecutive defeats to Cagliari and Milan, either side of the international break, Massimiliano Alvini's Frosinone are looking to bounce back. Those results have slightly taken the shine off their excellent start to the season. Parma visit the Stirpe for Saturday's first match of the 13th round of Serie A fixtures.

Alberto Gilardino's side had no answer to Roma last time out. Malen scored four as Parma lost 5-1 at the Tardini. The table makes grim reading for Parma: Frosinone are seventh on 20 points, while Parma are third-bottom, level with Sassuolo and ahead of only Udinese and Venezia.

Everything you need to know about Frosinone vs Parma: kick-off time, line-ups and where to watch on TV and live stream.

FROSINONE VS PARMA: TV CHANNEL AND LIVE STREAM



Match: Frosinone vs Parma

Date: Saturday in November 2026

Kick-off: 15:00

TV channel: DAZN

Live stream: DAZN

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CONFIRMED FROSINONE VS PARMA LINE-UPS



FROSINONE (4-2-3-1): Palmisani; Oyono, Calvani, Monterisi, Bracaglia; Calò, Masini; Ghedjemis, Schmid, Kvernadze; Bobcek. Coach: Alvini.

PARMA (3-5-2): Daffara; Delprato, Troilo, Ndiaye; Cremaschi, Keita, Nicolussi Caviglia, Fabbian, F. Carboni; El Bilal Touré, Elphege. Coach: Gilardino.

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WHERE TO WATCH FROSINONE VS PARMA ON TV



Frosinone vs Parma airs live on DAZN through its app on compatible smart TVs, games consoles (PlayStation, Xbox), a TIMVISION Box or devices such as Google Chromecast and Amazon Fire TV Stick.

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WHERE TO LIVE STREAM FROSINONE VS PARMA

Fans can also stream Frosinone vs Parma on smartphones, tablets, PCs and desktop computers via the DAZN app and website.